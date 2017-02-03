'Diablo 3' News: PTR Patch 2.5.0 Brings New Features, Changes to Several Items

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new Public Test Realm Patch was recently released for "Diablo 3," and it's one that should help make things more convenient for players.

Battle Net'Diablo 3's' newest PTR Patch adds the Armory and the Crafting Mat Storage to the game

Two new features included in PTR Patch 2.5.0 are specifically designed to cut down on the time players need to spend tinkering with their pieces of equipment and inventories.

The first of these features is the Armory.

With the Armory now added, players can save their specific character builds, including the active and passive skills available as well as the Kanai's Cube powers. The build will then be saved in the Armory.

After all that, players will then be able to access their saved builds and switch between them quickly, allowing them to reorganize their characters faster than before.

Up to five builds can be saved per character, so players can have builds ready to go for different situations.

Next up, "Diablo 3's" PTR Patch 2.5.0 also brings the Crafting Mat Storage and this feature makes playing the game more convenient in a different way.

What the Crafting Mat Storage does is it provides players with an extra storage tab that will be used for keeping crafting materials that are acquired via salvaging or simply going through dungeons and picking them up.

The addition of the Crafting Mat Storage will enable players to travel with more essential items as opposed to saving that extra space for materials.

Different items have also been adjusted via PTR Patch 2.5.0.

For instance, the weapon known as 'The Barber' will now be regarded as a Ceremonial Knife inside the game, while the Strongarm Bracers have been buffed up a bit as well.

Changes to some Set Dungeons are also included in this latest PTR Patch.

One more thing, since Patch 2.5.0 is still in testing, there may still be some changes made to it before it is released for all for all players.

More news about the changes and additions coming to "Diablo 3" should be made available soon.