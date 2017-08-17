'Diablo 3' News: PTR Patch 2.6.1 Currently Available, Includes Changes for Different Character Types

Battle Net A new PTR patch has been released for 'Diablo 3'

A new patch for "Diablo 3" has gone live in the PTR (Public Test Realm), and it includes some changes that will affect players who are using specific character types.

Beginning with the change that will impact Barbarians, players will find that Bloodshed has been tweaked. The effect "has been redesigned" and some of the performance issues that may pop up whenever it was used when plenty of enemies were around have been addressed.

Also getting the redesign treatment is the Crusader's Limitless effect. Similar to the Barbarian's Bloodshed, performance issues were apparently observed with Limitless and so the developers have addressed those so that the effect can work better inside the game.

The Witch Doctor's Soul Harvest has also been adjusted, so that adding a stack or refreshing the skill itself will result in all stacks being refreshed, according to a recent post on Battle Net.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the character class that has been adjusted the most in Patch 2.6.1 is the one that was most recently added to "Diablo 3."

Several of the Necromancer's skills have been adjusted, with the Command Skeletons ability among the most significantly altered. For instance, Skeletal Warriors will no longer die even after they take plenty of hits, so they should be able to help out Necromancers even more.

There are more changes that affect the Necromancer's Skeleton allies and even the Bone Armor has been tweaked, so it can now be cast even while a player is in motion.

Adventure Mode is on the receiving end of some changes too, with some tilesets being improved. Shield Pylons are also no longer expected to reflect damage back to attackers.

Notably, since these changes are still in testing, they may still be adjusted further before they are released for the live game.

More news about "Diablo 3" should be made available soon.