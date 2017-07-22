'Diablo 3' News: Season 11 Is Now Underway, New Rewards Available

Battle Net Haedrig's Gifts can again yield Class Sets in Season 11 of 'Diablo 3'

Season 11 of "Diablo 3" is now underway, and just like with previous Seasons, there are some new rewards that are just waiting to be claimed.

Detailed in an earlier post on Battle Net, developers revealed that a bunch of new cosmetic rewards are available in Season 11.

These cosmetic rewards are ones players can earn if they spend enough time going through the Season Journey.

For Season 11, the cosmetic items players can get include new pieces of the Conqueror Set that will help any player look even more intimidating inside the game.

New portraits featuring the Treasure Goblin are also going to be made available to players.

Last but not least, the players who take the time to invest in the Season Journey may be able to obtain a new pet known as the Emerald Dragon. As they can see in the aforementioned post, it looks to be a nice creature to have around.

Cosmetic rewards are not the only things "Diablo 3" players can get from going through the Season Journey.

Since Season 11 has already started, that means that Haedrig's Gift is now offering new Class Sets.

Notably, because Season 11 also accounts for the recent release of the Necromancer character class, this means that seven Class Sets will be made available instead of six.

The Bones of Rathma set is being offered to Necromancers, while Wizards can obtain Tal Rasha's Elements. Witch Doctors have the opportunity to complete the Helltooth Harness and Monks are being offered the Raiment of a Thousand Storms.

Demon Hunters can receive the Unhallowed Essence set, and players who prefer the Crusader class can aim for Roland's Legacy. The last Class Set available is for the Barbarians and it is known as the Wrath of the Wastes.

Finishing chapters 2, 3 and 4 of the Season Journey will enable players to receive the Haedrig's Gifts necessary to complete a particular Class Set, though they should know that only one set can be completed per Season.

Lastly, the character being used to open Haedrig's Gift will determine which pieces of a Class Set are provided, so players need to keep that in mind.

More news about Season 11 of "Diablo 3" should be made available soon.