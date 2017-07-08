'Diablo 3' News: What Players Can Expect From Season 11

Battle Net Haedrig's Gifts can again yield Class Sets in Season 11 of 'Diablo 3'

Another season of "Diablo 3" is about to get underway soon. And while players wait for that, they can take this time to learn more about the new additions about to be offered.

Just as with earlier seasons, developers are offering players new cosmetic rewards to claim.

Revealed in a recent Battle Net post, players can look forward to the Pant and Boot slots of the Conqueror set being added.

Portraits inspired by the Treasure Goblin are also going to be included in the game, and for those players who love pets, they will likely appreciate the inclusion of the Emerald Dragon.

Those cosmetic items are not the only additions coming to "Diablo 3" for Season 11.

Once Season 11 begins, players can also work on getting a new Class Set courtesy of Haedrig's Gifts.

Players will first need to complete three chapters – chapters 2, 3 and 4 – of the Season Journey if they want to earn a new Class Set. After they finish those chapters, they will then receive Haedrig's Gifts that contain different pieces of a specific set.

Players need to be careful when it comes to these Haedrig's Gifts, however, as they can only yield one complete Class Set per Season. Plus, the only way that a specific Class Set can be completed is if players use the same character to open all three Haedrig's Gifts they get over the course of the Season Journey.

Barbarians can get the Wrath of the Wastes set, Roland's Legacy is waiting for the Crusaders and the Unhallowed Essence is going to be made available to Demon Hunters.

The Raiment of a Thousand Storms set is the one Monks can claim, Witch Doctors can receive the Helltooth Harness and Wizards can work on getting Tal Rasha's Elements.

Lastly, the newly added Necromancers can acquire the Bones of Rathma.

Season 11 of "Diablo 3" is set to start on July 20.