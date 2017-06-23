'Diablo 3' News: What Will Players Get From the 'Rise of the Necromancer' Content Pack?

"Diablo 3" players will soon be given full access to the Necromancer character class, though there are other notable items being released as well.

Battle NetThere are also other items included in the 'Rise of the Necromancer' content pack

In a recent post on Battle Net, developers revealed that the "Rise of the Necromancer" content pack will add more than just the new character class.

The other items players can get from the content pack are: a non-combat pet and different Necromancer-themed goodies which include an accent, banner, portrait frame and sigil. There is also a pair of cosmetic wings included in the content pack as well as the Blood Master Pennant.

For those players curious to see what these other items look like, developers offered early looks at them in an earlier post.

The aforementioned Necromancer-themed items feature skulls all over them, while the cosmetic wings seem to fit in well with the overall look of this character class.

As for the new pet, it is a Half-formed Golem that looks like it is more than eager to accompany "Diablo 3" players.

Also included in the "Rise of the Necromancer" content pack are two more character slots and stash tabs, though the latter will not be made available for the console versions of the game.

Developers have also revealed how players can purchase this new content pack.

PC players will need to either visit the Blizzard Store or a new in-game store front, while those who prefer the PS4 and Xbox One will need to drop by the digital storefronts of their respective consoles.

The standalone "Rise of the Necromancer" pack will be available for $14.99.

PS4 and Xbox One players can also opt to purchase the "Eternal Collection" which includes the "Ultimate Evil Edition" of the game as well as the "Rise of the Necromancer" pack, and this one will go on sale for the special introductory price of $39.99.

"Diablo 3" players will finally be able to get the "Rise of the Necromancer" content pack on June 27.