'Diablo 3' Rumors: Is the Necromancer's Arrival Just Weeks Away?

While some fortunate beta testers have already been able to experience what it is like to play as a Necromancer inside the world of "Diablo 3," many other players have not received that opportunity just yet, though that may be changing soon.

In a recent post on Battle Net, developers confirmed that Season 10 of the game will wrap up on June 23, with Season 11 set to get underway nearly a month later on July 20.

As Heavy.com noted recently, with not much going on inside the game from June 23 to July 20, that little window may represent the ideal time for the developers to finally make the Necromancer character class available to everyone.

It is worth noting that the developers already mentioned previously that they are looking to release the Necromancer during the second half of this year.

That stretch between the end of Season 10 and the start of Season 11 certainly fits snugly enough within that second half of the year release window.

Though developers have still not confirmed when the Necromancer character class will be fully released, they did recently share that this coveted addition will be launched alongside Patch 2.6.0.

The Necromancer features an interesting array of abilities that distinguishes this character class from the others that players can also use inside "Diablo 3."

For instance, the Necromancer will rarely ever have to travel alone as this character is capable of summoning different minions to the battlefield and those allies possess unique abilities of their own that can make them difficult to deal with for enemies.

The Necromancer does not need to rely on others to survive, however, as this character can utilize numerous blood and bone-based skills that can deal significant damage to opponents while also providing a fair amount of healing.

More news about the many abilities of the Necromancer character class coming to "Diablo 3" should be made available in the near future.