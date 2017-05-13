'Diablo 3' Rumors: When Will the Necromancer Be Made Available To All Players?

Developers officially announced that the new Necromancer character class will be added to "Diablo 3" during the latter part of last year, and since then, some lucky souls have already gotten the chance to see what this new addition is capable of inside the game.

Battle Net'Diablo 3's' Necromancer is still being tested in a closed beta

A closed beta test is going on right now, and it has given some players opportunities to try out the updated Necromancer's skills and to see just how this character class has changed since "Diablo 2."

Unfortunately, not all players have been able to take part in this beta test, leaving many to continue asking when they too may be able to finally experience what it is like to take control of the Necromancer.

Currently, the only thing that developers have revealed related to when the Necromancer character class may be made accessible to all "Diablo 3" players is that they are "aiming for the second half of 2017," according to an earlier Battle Net post.

Given that the closed beta featuring the Necromancer was updated just recently, it may still be a while before developers announce that elusive release date.

Developers have also yet to reveal a price for the content pack that is expected to include the Necromancer, so players will want to stay tuned to hear more about that as well.

In the meantime, players who have not been lucky enough to be chosen as participants in the ongoing closed beta can still learn more about the skills that the new Necromancer will be able to use.

The Necromancer is capable of summoning undead minions that can aid in battles, while other blood and bone-based abilities can deal damage and even provide some healing. The Necromancer also possesses different passive abilities that can help make those aforementioned minions even stronger.

Additional details regarding "Diablo 3's" Necromancer should be made available later this year.