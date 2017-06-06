'Diablo III: Eternal Collection' Gets ESRB Rating, Will It Feature the Necromancer Character Class?

Necromancers are expected to be made fully accessible soon to "Diablo 3" players, and there may also be a special collection containing this character class coming as well.

Battle NetSomething known as the 'Diablo III: Eternal Collection' may be announced soon

Over on Twitter, "@Wario64" shared an image showing off what looked to be an ESRB listing, and it appeared to be for something known as the "Diablo III: Eternal Collection."

The listing itself did not reveal anything new that would surprise "Diablo" players, which left many to wonder what exactly this was.

The thing that makes the most sense at this point is that the "Eternal Collection" will be another comprehensive version of the currently available game that features all the content accessible now together with the soon-to-be released Necromancer character class.

"Eternal" would even be an apt word to use for a special collection featuring the Necromancer, as it would be hinting at this character type's special abilities that involve the raising of the dead.

The listing also noted that the "Diablo III: Eternal Collection" would be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One and that it was given the rating of "Mature."

Unfortunately, what was not included in the listing was a release date for this new collection. But then again, a specific date for the full release of "Diablo 3's" Necromancer is similarly unavailable at this point in time as well.

It is worth noting, however, that developers did mention earlier on that they are "aiming" to release the Necromancer sometime during the second half of the year.

If the "Eternal Collection" does indeed feature the Necromancer character class, then perhaps developers may also be looking to make this special item available sometime within the second half of 2017 as well.

More news about "Diablo 3," the new Necromancer character class and whatever "Diablo III: Eternal Collection" may be should be made available in the near future.