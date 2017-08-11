'Diana: In Her Own Words' Airs this Coming Monday Detailing Her Troubled Life and Narrated by the Late 'People's Princess' Herself

REUTERS/Ian Waldie Princess Diana arrives at the Royal Geographical Society in London for a speech on the dangers of landmines throughout the world on June 12, 1997.

Probably one of the most emotional documentaries of the late Princess Diana will soon be airing this coming Aug. 14, 2017.

Dubbed as the "people's princess," Diana's short life ended with a tragic car crash leaving several hearts around the world broken, most especially that of her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Now, 20 years after her death, a documentary has been produced about the life of the late princess, and this time, it will be narrated by none other than Princess Diana herself.

So how is it possible that a person who has already departed from this world would be able to narrate her own documentary film? It's simple. Before Princess Diana's death, she was able to record a few secret tapes detailing the true story of her life. These tapes had also become the basis of the Andrew Morton book "Diana: Her True Story" first published in 1992. These tapes were said to be recorded by Diana and her therapist at the time in secret before sending them to Morton.

"Diana: In Her Own Words" will air on the National Geographic Channel this coming Aug. 14 and it is said to be about her troubled marriage with Prince Charles. A lot of interesting events were revealed in the documentary mostly of Diana's woes: her husband, her duty, bulimia nervosa, and Camilla Parker-Bowles, her husband's mistress.

In fact, Diana revealed that she had once confronted the now wife of Prince Charles.

"Camilla, I would just like you to know that I know exactly what is going on," Diana says. "I obviously am in the way and it must be hell for both of you. Don't treat me like an id**t.'' This occurred during a party at Parker-Bowle's residence where Diana was also in attendance.

"Diana: In Her Own Words" is produced by the Pulitzer Prize nominated Tom Jennings.