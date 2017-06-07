'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' News: Will There Be a Fifth Movie After 'The Long Haul'?

After a five-year break, the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" film franchise has returned with a fourth film based on the popular illustrated books written by Jeff Kinney.

The latest installment is titled "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul," and it is helmed by returning director David Bowers but with a new cast in tow. According to RTE, the new film from the franchise is an attempt to relate to more modern audiences, and is intended to target tech-obsessed children whose lives are heavily focused on and controlled by social media.

In the movie, Greg's (Jason Drucker) mother (Alicia Silverstone) decides to ban all smartphones and digital devices on the family's four-day cross-country trip to pay a visit to his grandmother for her 90th birthday. Meanwhile, Greg and his brother Rodrick (Charlie Wright) plan to take a detour at the Player's Expo videogame convention to meet famous gamer Mac Digby (Joshua Hoover).

With three previous "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movies under the franchise's belt, expectations have been set for the fourth movie and its totally new cast. But now that it has been released, critical reception of the latest film has so far been largely negative. "The Long Haul" has a critical score of 18% and an audience score of 37% in Rotten Tomatoes, while it garnered generally unfavorable reviews in Metacritic with its Metascore of 39.

With the negative critical reception of the latest film installment and its lackluster performance at the box office, it remains uncertain whether a fifth "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" will be developed in the near future. Kinney, however, will be releasing a 12th book for the series titled "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway" on Nov. 7.

The people behind the "Diary of Wimpy Kid" film franchise has yet to make an official announcement about their possible plans for a fifth film installment to the series.