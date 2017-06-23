Did WWE's Paige and Alberto El Patron Break Up?

WWE's Paige and Alberto El Patron have been in a loving relationship for over a year now, but recent rumors claim that the couple might have called it quits. However, Paige took to social media to seemingly slam the rumors.

Facebook/ImpactWrestlingAlberto El Patron of 'Impact Wrestling' is rumored to have broken up with WWE's Paige.

According to Wrestling Inc, Paige and Alberto El Patron apparently broke up while vacationing in Orlando, Florida. A source claims to have heard El Patron say that "enough was enough" before breaking it off with her. The split reportedly took place on Saturday night.

Both professional wrestlers took to their Instagram accounts to post loving photos of their vacation.

A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@prideofmexico) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

After split rumors circulated online, Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, took to her Twitter account to seemingly deny its accuracy.

relax people..lol — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 25, 2017

Of course, the tweet is rather vague so it remains to be seen whether this was a confirmation that everything is fine between her and her Mexican wrestler of a fiance. Readers are advised to take the rumor with a pinch of salt, though, as neither wrestler has directly spoken out on the issue.

Paige and El Patron announced their relationship to the public in May 2016 and subsequently became engaged in October 2016.

The English professional wrestler suffered a severe neck injury and took a long break out of the ring in order to recover. She is expected to make a comeback to WWE soon after she completes her training. By the looks of her photos, Paige seems to be in good condition now. On the other hand, El Patron is currently signed with Impact Wrestling. He is slated to make an appearance at the Slammiversary XV event, which will air on pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2.

Fans of the pair are definitely keeping their hopes up that the couple are still as in love as ever. However, since nothing has been confirmed so far, they will have to wait for further news.