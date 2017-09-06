'Dies Irae' Air Date, Spoilers: Crowdfunded Anime Adaptation of Visual Novel Premieres in October

Dies Irae Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese anime series, "Dies Irae," premiering in October.

Born out of a crowdfunding campaign back in 2015, the "Dies Irae" anime adaptation is finally airing in October. It is being produced by Genco and animated by studio A.C.G.T. under the supervision of the game designer, Takashi Masada.

The upcoming series is based on the visual novel video game of the same name developed by Light. It tells a story that began in an alternate history of World War II, during which a group of sorcerers known as the Longinus Dreizehn Orden, performs a ritual in Berlin that resonates into the life of a guy in present-day Suwahara City.

Ren Fuji has been spending his days at the hospital after a brawl with his friend, Shirou Yusa, two months ago. The said fight got too intense that the two of them even tried to kill each other and almost succeeded.

While at the hospital, Ren is haunted by recurring dreams of a guillotine, murderers who hunt people, and the black clothed knights who hunt these murderers in turn. Even after he is discharged and is trying to regain a sense of his normal, everyday life, Ren is still haunted by his friend's words about how those who choose to stay in Suwahara eventually lose their minds.

What connection does Ren have with the Longinus Dreizehn Orden, and how will their return affect the previously normal guy's life?

The "Dies Irae" anime project was launched in May 2015 as part of the game company's 15th anniversary celebration. This was a crowdfunding campaign for the anime adaptation that collected a total of 96,510,858 yen from more than 5,000 supporters in two months. The campaign even became the highest crowd funding project in Japan during that time.

The series will also reportedly feature Yui Sakakibara as the voice of the main female character, Marie. The 36-year-old voice actress has voiced the same character in the original game series. She will also be performing the series' opening song, "Kadenz."

"Dies Irae" premieres on Friday, Oct. 6, late night at 1:05 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and AbemaTV. It will also air on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X and on Monday, Oct. 9, late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Additional information about other schedules and online resources will be available at a later time.