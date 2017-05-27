'Difficult People' Season 3 Spoilers: Matthew's Ex-Wife to Move to New York to Win Him Back

Although Matthew (Cole Escola) already came out as gay in the previous season of "Difficult People," his ex-wife will find her way into the series in the upcoming season 3 of the Hulu comedy as she attempts to win him back.

According to an exclusive report of Entertainment Weekly, Vanessa Williams will be a guest star in "Difficult People" season 3 as she breathes life to the character of Trish, Matthew's ex-wife. To recall, in the season 2 episode of the Hulu comedy, titled "Italian Piñata," it was revealed that Matthew is actually married and that he still thinks about his ex-wife every now and then. However, Trish will no longer just be confined in the thoughts of Matthew as she will finally be physically present in "Difficult People" season 3.

It has been learned that Trish also comes from the same hometown where Matthew hails from. She is described as an innocent balloon artist who is led to New York for one reason: Win back the guy she is still madly in love with, Matthew, even if he has already come out as a member of the LGBT community.

"It just seemed very obvious that Matthew would be married to Vanessa Williams. We love her and we wanted Trish to be someone who was completely gorgeous and someone (who) had like a really, really big heart, and we wanted somebody who would have great chemistry with Cole, which the two of them completely had," revealed "Difficult People" series creator and star Julie Klausner to Entertainment Weekly.

In an interview, Escola revealed that Matthew and Trish's reunion will be a messy one. Instead of catching up, his character and that of Williams will spend less talking as they get intimate almost immediately.

"We do a lot of really crazy physical stuff and she was so game for it," Escola said.

To recall, it was also reported earlier that "Difficult People" season 3 is bringing in Lucy Liu into the comedy series to play the recurring role of Veronica, a book editor who will give Marilyn (Andrea Martin) a chance to publish her own book.

John Cho will also appear in the series in a recurring fashion as he plays the role of Todd, Billy Epstein's (Billy Eichner) boyfriend.

"Difficult People" season 3 premieres on Hulu this Aug. 8.