'Digimon Adventure tri.' Live-Action Play Plot Spoilers: Key Visual Art Features Warrior Digimon, Hints at Camping Trip Gone Awry

The eight DigiDestined are taking the Japanese stage in August for a live-action presentation of a "Digimon Adventure tri." side story. How will this upcoming adventure affect, if at all, the two remaining installments of the ongoing anime movie series?

Digimon Adventure tri.: The August 1 Adventure/Official WebsiteKey visual art for the upcoming live-action play “Digimon Adventure tri.: The August 1 Adventure” featuring Taichi (Gaku Matsumoto), Yamato (Shohei Hashimoto), and the Warrior Digimon, Omegamon.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming live-action play, the DigiDestined, now six years older, hope to get together and do something special on Aug. 1 to commemorate the day they were first transported to the DigiWorld, met their companion Digimons, and subsequently became friends.

And although they are all now engaged in their own personal interests, Hikari somehow manages to organize a camping trip that everyone agrees to. But the supposedly special day arrives with a handful of hitches, beginning with Mimi accidentally forgetting the camping equipment. And just as everyone sits down and starts thinking of a way to overcome their predicament, Taichi finds himself smiling as memories of when they first came together and went to the DigiWorld came to mind.

But while this officially marks the beginning of the camping trip, the DigiDestined will soon find out that their camping site is harboring a secret that could potentially cut their trip short. Could this campsite be the same one they went to in 1999 for Summer Camp? Will they find themselves once again having to face the same struggles and adventures they did all those years ago?

The key visual art released for the stage play features Gaku Matsumoto and Shohei Hashimoto as Taichi and Yamato, respectively. The two DigiDestined are shown standing on the shoulders of Omegamon, the fused form of Taichi and Yamato's Digimon in their mega evolved forms.

Could this be hinting at a major battle that's about to happen during the DigiDestined's camping trip? And will Taichi, Yamato and the rest of their friends ever be able to celebrate the anniversary of their adventures in the DigiWorld and their eventual friendship?

Titled "Digimon Adventure tri.: The August 1 Adventure," the live-action play is produced by Polygon Magic and is set to run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13 at the Zepp Blue Theater Roppongi in Tokyo, Japan. Tickets are priced at 7,800 yen and will be available for general sale on July 2 on ePlus.

It also stars Kaiesi Kamimura as Koushiro, Junya Komatsu as Joe, and Kenta Nomiyama as Takeru.