'Digimon Adventure tri.' Movie 5 News: Meicoomon's Rage Causes Real World's Destruction in 'Symbiosis'

With only three months left before "Digimon Adventure tri. Part 5 Symbiosis" opens in theaters, Toei Animation has released the film's first full promotional video last Monday, June 26.

Digimon Adventure tri. Official SiteKey visual art for "Digimon Adventure tri. Part 5 Symbiosis."

The 128-second long video provides fans their first clear glimpse into "Digimon Adventure tri. Part 5 Symbiosis." It shows Meicoomon (voiced by Yukiko Morishita) on a rampage after witnessing Meiko Mochizuki (voiced by Miho Arakawa) being harmed by the man bearing Gennai's likeness.

"Meicoomon disappeared into the Real World, who's the distorted itself," the film's synopsis reads. "With her holding such overwhelming power, it's the key to destroy the world... She has become way too strong, a very dangerous existence right now," it added.

As Meicoomon continues her rampage, the countdown to the destruction of the Real World begins. In the midst of the on-going chaos, Hackmon (voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi) shows up before Professor Mochizuki (voiced by Yutaka Aoyama) and Daigo Nishijima (voiced by Daisuke Namikawa) and reveals a shocking truth — Homeostasis (voiced by Yuhko Kaida) is trying to cut Meicoomon's power down to maintain the harmony to both worlds.

"Everywhere has incidents occurring one after another," the synopsis continued. "Digimon who appears through the Distortion has been waiting for that time to come," it went on to say.

Taichi "Tai" Kamiya (voiced by Toshiko Fujita) and the original DigiDestined group comes back to the Real World, which is distanced by the strange condition of the Digital World. Oppressed by the people, the DigiDestined and their partner Digimon are isolated and are desperately looking for a way forward.

Suddenly, a harsh fate approaches to Yagami Hikari (voiced by Kae Araki) who has the lightest and most delicate soul than anyone. What exactly this is and how will it affect the entire plot going forward remains obscure.

The fifth installment of "Digimon Adventure tri." titled "Symbiosis" opens in theaters on Sept. 30. While waiting, fans can check out the first trailer video below.