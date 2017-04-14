'Digimon Adventure tri.' Movie 5 Release Date, Spoilers: Key Visual Art Hints at Kari's Digimon Going Bad

The anniversary movie series "Digimon Adventure tri." has two more installments left in its six-part run and the key visual art for the fifth one has just been released.

Toei Animation Key visual for "Digimon Adventure tri." Movie 5 titled "Symbiosis."

The "Digimon Adventure tri." movie series previously broke fans' hearts when its fourth and most recent installment, "Loss," rebooted the DigiDestined's Digimon partners back to their rookie levels without retaining their memories from their previous existence. And while the DigiDestined somehow managed to reconnect with their Digimon enough to defeat their foes, a new threat appeared in the form of a savage Meicoomon.

The key visual art for the upcoming fifth movie titled "Symbiosis" features the new DigiDestined Meiko and Kari together with the Mega stage digivolution of their Digimon partners, Meicoomon and Gatomon.

No official detail has been released about the fifth movie yet, but looking at the poster, one can't help but feel that more unfavorable things are about to happen, especially to the two DigiDestined featured in the key visual art.

A source speculates that since Kari is standing with her head turned away from the camera and her face hidden by her windblown hair, something may be wrong with the way she has bonded, or failed to, with her Digimon partner. And since the mega digivolution form of Gatomon shown in the poster is that of Ophanimon Falldown Mode, it adds more fuel to the possibility that Kari may end up having a negative impact on her Digimon.

Ophanimon Falldown Mode is the negative form of Ophanimon that went mad due to its constant suppression of anger. It is a Fallen Angel type of Digimon that has grown angry at the world and the atrocious deeds that are being committed in it.

How will the possible appearance of Ophanimon Falldown Mode affect the already chaotic Digiworld? What might have happened that would lead to his appearance in the first place?

"Digimon Adventure tri." has no official release date yet, but it is expected to be released later this year.