'Digimon Adventure tri.' Movie 5 Spoilers, Release Date: Kari to Become a Bigger Threat to Real and Digital Worlds than Meicoomon?

An official release date and a new trailer are now available for the fifth of six movies in the ongoing "Digimon Adventure tri." series.

Digimon Adventure tri. Official SiteKey visual art for "Digimon Adventure tri." Movie 5 titled "Symbiosis."

Since this is going to be the penultimate installment, the stakes seem to have gone higher for the DigiDestined as they continue to struggle against their enemies, as well as their own personal issues. The fact that the trailer itself possesses a rather somber tone doesn't quite promise anything good happening to Tai and his friends anytime soon.

The said trailer, while it doesn't reveal much about the upcoming movie's narrative, has shown and shared enough to keep fans on the edge of their seats, wondering how far the broken bonds that were hinted at would go.

Meiko can be heard asking, "Am I no longer your partner?" presumably to her Digimon, Meicoomon, who ended up flying into a fit of rage and digivolving into the destructive Meicrackmon after witnessing Dark Gennai's assault against Meiko in the previous movie installment.

The trailer also shows a glimpse of Matt and Tai seemingly at odds with each other over the choices that they will have to make regarding the fate of their friends. Fans can also expect appearances from Omnimon and Ophanimon Falldown Mode on the upcoming movie, which could focus on Kari and Meiko, as teased by the key visual art that was released earlier this year.

A synopsis for the fifth installment titled "Symbiosis" also indicates that a "harsh fate" is about to befall Kari as the DigiDestined, persecuted by people upon their return to the distorted Real World, desperately try to find a way to move forward. And as Meicoomon rampages and continues to prove to be the key to the world's destruction, her partner, Meiko, still chooses to bear her burdens on her own and has thus gone deaf to the calls of her fellow DigiDestined.

Can the Real World and the Digital World be saved from the destruction that Meicoomon brings, as well as from the far bigger threat that comes from Kari's hinted "harsh fate?"

The limited theatrical release of "Digimon Adventure tri. Movie 5: Symbiosis" happens on Saturday, Sept. 30. The first four installments are currently available to watch online via Crunchyroll.