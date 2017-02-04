'Digimon World: Next Order' Guide: Tips on How to Digivolve Into a Specific Creature

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

With over 250 Digimon to pair up with in the digital universe, fans have a lot to look forward to and enjoy in "Digimon World: Next Order." However, it won't be very easy to get Digimon, especially a "perfect" one. Below is a guide for players who want to know more about Digivolving.

FACEBOOK/Bandai Namco Entertainment'Digimon World: Next Order' is available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

According to iDigital Times, Digimon stats are very crucial in the game. The player's stats will largely affect the process of Digivolving creatures. Even if the gamer carefully selects the eggs at the start of the game, it is not always a sure thing that the eggs will turn into the Digimon that the player wants.

For those who want to get a specific creature to pair with for their adventures, there are certain tips to be followed.

Tip 1: Play the easy mode on DW: NO. There are two modes: easy and normal. Experts suggest using the easy mode for better results.

Tip 2: Battle with the appropriate Digimon. Fighting with Digimon can result to some stats. Fans are encouraged to choose wisely as some Digimon will offer Endurance, and others will give Strength when they are defeated.

Tip 3: A player will get more stats if they use Rookie Digimon. This means the player should be careful in choosing and using Digimon during battle.

Tip 4: Lower stats will open doors for more growth.

Tip 5: Discover the requirements needed to get the specific Digimon. The History tab will help players through this process. Unfortunately, the stats in "Digimon World: Next Order" will not show up until a player wins a battle and gains some experience.

Meanwhile, Kotaku has just rolled out its review of "Digimon World: Next Order." The outlet points out that in the game, players will immediately get into action. After going to battle in the beginning, the player will need to train. This is where the difficulties will arise.

There are over 10 rounds of training in the game and they won't be easy to master. The popular gaming outlet notes that it may take some time before a player moves to the other stages. On the other hand, the game is still one of the most intriguing and challenging releases that Bandai Namco has introduced to the gaming universe.

"Digimon World: Next Order" is playable on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.