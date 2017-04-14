Direct TV Now on Roku Release Date, Latest News Update: No New Word on Roku Support, but Workaround Possible?

(Photo: Facebook/Roku)

Roku owners have long been asking when Direct TV Now will support their device. Unfortunately, Direct TV Now has not committed to a particular date as to when the service will finally support Roku. Enterprising Reddit users, however, may have stumbled on a workaround.

Roku owners have long been clamoring for Direct TV Now to support their streaming device, but AT&T is listening just long enough to provide a bulletin on devices that will be supported by its streaming service. On its official community support page, Direct TV Now has posted a "solution" that redirects users asking about support for their device to a set of webpages, which are more of a frequently asked questions (FAQs) section of sorts.

While the webpage provided for those users asking about device compatibility does not offer more than listing the Roku under "Not Yet Available," the company promises to keep this page updated as soon as the situation changes. However, there is still no word on a release date for Direct TV Now support for the Roku, or any indication of progress on the matter.

Understandably, many Direct TV Now customers are getting impatient. User rrrccc01 replied: "I do not understand how this can be considered a 'solution' as it does not give any indication as to when Roku will be available."

"The closest answer Directv Now customers get is "1st quarter 2017" and I presumte that means on or before 03/31/2017. Is this still true? Is Directv Now committed to Roku support on or before 03/31/2017? Please give a clear consise answer," the user continued, mentioning Direct TV Now's previous commitment.

Meanwhile, over at Reddit, user texan0322 posted about a workaround that uses the PlayOn app to cast a Direct TV Now stream to the Roku device. According to texan0322, "PlayOn added support for DirecTV Now today. You can watch live DirecTV Now on Roku with the PlayOn App. It's a little clunk, no guide or anything, but it works." The user posted this on Friday, April 7.