DirectTV Now vs Sling TV Price, Value Reviews: Which Streaming Service Is Better?

Streaming video services are all the rage these days. Since more and more programs are making it to the limelight, prospective clients must know what they are subscribing to so they may get the most out of their money.

REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn The headquarters building of U.S. satellite TV operator DirecTV in Los Angeles, California

Netflix may be the most popular streaming service in the market, but emerging forces such as Sling TV and DirecTV Now might, one day, rival the platform. When checking out the packages, one needs to consider factors such as price, the networks included in the service, and more.

When it comes to price, DirecTV offers the Live a Little program for $35 per month. It consists of over 60 channels. Its Just Right service, which comes with access to over 80 networks, costs $50. Go Big is priced at $60 and it offers over 100 channels. Last but not the least, Gotta Have is a $70 program with access to over 120 networks. Subscribers of this particular service are allowed to have channel add-ons, which will cost $5 each.

Compared to the former, Sling TV offers more affordable packages. Sling Orange is a $20 per month program offering shows from 30+ channels. Its Sling Blue program costs $25 and offers accessibility to 40+ networks. And the final package, Orange + Blue, comes with access to over 45 channels. It costs $40 per month. Subscribers to this program are entitled to expand their roster of networks that will cost them $5–$15, depending on the add-on.

Sling TV has cheaper packages because its services also offer fewer channels. The major networks that are covered by Sling TV are ABC, FOX, and NBC. Live programs are only available in select cities; white on-demand is available in all other locations. DirecTV also covers ABC, FOX, and NBC. The programs, however, may vary in different regions.

Both services offer a free trial period of seven days. Consumers may use that time to decide on their preferred platform.