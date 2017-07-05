DirecTV NOW New Channels Update July 2017: AT&T Streaming Service Expands Local Channel Line-Up

Facebook/DirecTVNow A promotional image for DirecTV Now.

As the number of people who are subscribing to tradtitional cable television continually declines, the U.S. has seen a rise in the number of those who prefer digital platforms to watch their favorite TV shows and movies, such as Hulu, SlingTV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV NOW.

The good news is that wireless carrier AT&T has announced that they are adding more local channels in the DirecTV NOW online streaming service.

More DirecTV NOWsubscribers will soon get access to live streaming from ABC, NBC, and FOX. According to MSN's report, the company will be adding ABC stations in 30 markets, including Boston, Atlanta, and Dallas-Fort; NBC in four markets, including Salt Lake City, Kansas, and West Palm Beach; and FOX in one more market, which is in Juneau, Alaska.

The lack of of live streaming from these channels used to be the weak point of the DirecTV NOW service. Once these are all rolled out, 70 percent of America, especially those who prefer not to subscribe to a traditional cable package, will be able to watch live programming from any of AT&T's local carriers.

"We are pleased to add additional content to the DirecTV NOW offering by more than doubling our live local channels line-up today," says AT&T Chief Content Officer Daniel York, as per the latest from the AT&T News Room.

"We will keep the momentum going, and have plans to keep the number of local channels growing on DirecTV NOW."

By August's end, the streaming service aims to even triple the number of local channels available since its launch last year in November. As of now, DirecTV NOW is not offering live streaming access to CBS. However, there is a CBS All Access package available on Hulu and PlayStation Vue in select markets.

DirecTV NOW currently offers subscribers access to over 120 channels and 20,000 on-demand titles, as well as premium channels, and hit television shows and movies.