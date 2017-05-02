DIRECTV NOW on Roku Latest News: Company Retracts Previous Q1 2017 Release Date

The popular DIRECTV NOW service seems like the perfect match for a Roku setup, so owners of the streaming box are asking why no DIRECTV NOW Roku channel is available. The frustration of Roku owners everywhere has not been appeased when Roku failed to deliver on their promise of a Roku channel in Q1 of this year. And now, their own blog seems to be backpedaling on that commitment as well.

Facebook/RokuA promotional image for the Roku streaming service on their official Facebook page.

The DIRECTV NOW Roku channel was initially promised to be released within the year, which is understandable given the recent launch of the DIRECTV NOW service.

However, back at the International Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in January, a new promise has been given to Roku owners everywhere, according to CordCutting.com. Then, Roku executives stated that a DIRECTV NOW Roku channel will be available in the "next few weeks," a pledge that the set-top box maker failed to deliver.

On March 23, a week before their Q1 2017 deadline, Roku has updated their blog post to change "1st quarter" to "2017," a move that did not sit well with Roku owners who are hoping to take advantage of DIRECTV NOW's introductory rate of $35 for 100 channels. While the company made the edit to the text of the blog post, their previous promise is still cited by the web address of the page, which includes the text "directv-now-coming-to-the-roku-platform-in-q1."

In the comments section of the post, user knowingisgrowing posted: "Anyone else notice the article was updated today? Instead of reading 1st quarter it now reads 'which will be available in 2017' Instead of addressing the comments, they just change the information." He also slammed Roku's last edit of their announcement by saying, "Roku, please..... you said something and just changed it. Your communication on this matter is as bad or worse then AT&T!"

Unfortunately, it looks like Roku will not have a channel for the DIRECTV NOW service anytime soon, if this move is any indication.