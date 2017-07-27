'Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency' Release Date, Trailer News: BBC America Drops Season 2 Sneak Peek at SDCC

Facebook/DirkGently Promotional photo for "Dirk Gently"

BBC America never fell short in delighting fans at the San Diego Comic-Con. Aside from "Doctor Who," another of its series that was highlighted during the convention was "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency," which has proven to be one of the most popular shows today.

During the SDCC, the network unveiled a new sneak peek for the sophomore season of the science fiction and supernatural series that features actors Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood and Jade Eshete. Although the new clip does not reveal anything comprehensive about the upcoming installment, it offers a glimpse of what is in store for Barnett's character when the series returns.

The clip shows the titular character Dirk, played by Barnett, as he gets incarcerated in a prison from the future. While he is behind bars, Wood and Eshete's characters suddenly rush in as they try to rescue their friend. The scene shows them wearing exactly the same masks they wore in the debut season of the show.

Towards the end of the clip, Dirk wakes up from a dream that hints that him being held captive in a futuristic prison was just a figment of his imagination. However, as he gets up, he finds himself in a facility, supervised by some guards.

"Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" focuses on the power of coincidence. The first season of the show successfully caught the interest of viewers because of its unique plot and the chemistry of its main characters.

Describing the series, BBC America President Sarah Barnett said, "Outlandishly different, 'Dirk Gently' has hit a sweet spot with BBCA fans."

She then added: "With Elijah Wood and Samuel Barnett's chemistry as oddball detective/sidekick duo, and our creators promising ever greater genius-weird cosmic mystery in the next case, we're happy to announce more of this truly original and entertaining show."

"Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency" season 2 premieres sometime in fall of this year.