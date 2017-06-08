'DiRT 4' News, Release Date: Racing Game Now Available on Xbox One and PS4, To Arrive on PC on June 9

The long wait is over for rally racing fans. This week, Codemasters and Deep Silver started shipping the fourth installment of the "DiRT" series, which comes with several new features, cars and tracks. The developers also launched a new trailer alongside the game, giving its fans even more reasons to get a copy of it.

"DiRT 4" will be available this June for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

The new game comes with two handling modes - the Simulation Mode and Gamer Mode - that cater to different types of players. The Simulation Mode puts to test the abilities of the players to see how well they cope with the difficulties of racing, while the Gamer Mode offers a different take as it lets players get an arcade-like experience while playing the game.

Players of "DiRT" know that this racing game series is a hardcore game. Just like other hardcore driving simulation games that focus on a very devoted audience, this racing series might lead players to spend money to come up with the best driving setup. They might also allot considerable time learning how to run on track and polish their runs. Unlike its predecessors, however, the "DiRT 4" is not only meant for hardcore players but for other player types as well, especially those who simply want to have some arcade experience in playing the game.

Aside from its two handling modes, "DiRT 4" also comes with a new Your Stage system. This lets players make their own tracks. With this new system in place, it now takes just a few seconds for players to organize a new racing location if they want to. Players usually do this when the tracks in the game are not enough for them to overcome.

Another feature that makes "DiRT 4" different from its predecessors is that it allows players to face off with some of the top racers in the world, including those players who want to rule over the open road.

The new game is currently available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It is set for release on PC on June 9.