'Dirt 4' Release Date, Gameplay News: Title Delivers Authentic Racing Experience for Enthusiasts and Newbies Alike

With less than a month left until its release, "Dirt 4" is hoping to draw more gamers into the world of off-road racing. Developer Codemasters has released additional gameplay details and a new trailer that previews the authentic rallying experience that gamers will come to enjoy.

CodemastersA promotional image for "Dirt 4."

Unlike 2015's "Dirt Rally," which was geared towards players who were already knowledgeable about the world of rallying, "Dirt 4" introduces two handling modes — Gamer and Simulation — to ensure that newcomers to the franchise will have a pleasurable experience as well.

"We know that some people found diving straight into a simulation handling experience in 'Dirt Rally' difficult and frustrating, so this was the best way for us to diversify the experience of the game and make it more accessible for new audiences, while still offering 'Dirt Rally' fans that more hardcore style of racing," Christina McGrath, senior community manager for "Dirt 4," told RedBull.com.

Gamers will be able to race over 50 off-road cars without having to worry too much about the technicalities of rallying. Although less intense, it still provides the same base experience as Simulation, which retains the more demanding and realistic aspects of "Dirt Rally." It delivers a real-to-life, more nuanced driving experience which is especially evident when it comes to aerodynamics.

Furthermore, the new Your Stage feature also allows players to create and customize their own stages, based on the length and complexity of track they can handle. As such, newbies can create simpler and shorter tracks that they can practice on.

Regardless of players' expertise, what everyone will be getting is an authentic look at the world of rallying. The latest trailer for the upcoming video game features professional rally and rallycross drivers as they talk about the importance of being fearless when going behind the wheel.

"You have to forget the fear factor. It's purely about winning or losing. that's the real, special element in Rallying," said World Rally Championship (WRC) driver Kris Meeke.

Despite the risks associated with an extreme sport such as off-road racing, the drivers explained that as long as they are well-prepared and organized, they will be able to succeed. More often than not, it is fear that makes drivers lose their way. In the end, what matters is how much they want to reach the finish line and place high up on the podium.

"Dirt 4" will be released on June 9 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC. Those who pre-order the game will receive the Day One Edition which includes a Hyundai R5 rally car, Founder Icon and access to a special event, among others.