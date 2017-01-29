'DiRT 4' Release Date News: Nintendo Switch Release on the Table, but May Not Be 'Ideal' for Game

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After the announcement of the release of the racing video game "DiRT 4" to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, many are left to wonder if it will find its way to the Nintendo Switch too.

CodemastersA screenshot of "DiRT 4"

The possibilities of that happening are slim, at least at the moment. This is what the latest comments by game designer Darren Hayward in an interview with Daily Star suggest.

"Obviously at launch [DiRT 4] is not coming to Switch. We'd already picked our platforms. We've nothing to announce right now, but, I wouldn't rule it out," he said.

By the time "DiRT 4" comes out, the Nintendo Switch is already three months old. However, choosing platforms in which to release the game should always be done early in the development to effectively put together a version suitable for the consoles.

Should Codemasters create a version of "DiRT 4" for the console, Hayward imagines it will involve "quite a lot in terms of extra tweaks" to make it work perfectly on the Switch.

While the hybrid nature of the Nintendo Switch poses a challenge in bringing "DiRT 4" there, he admitted that it also presents some unique opportunities.

"There are not many inputs, so you'd have to have super simplified controls and because of that, it may not be the ideal scenario for DiRT 4," he said.

"That said, I could definitely see Nintendo Switch having some compelling racing experiences," Hayward went on to say.

If a Nintendo Switch version of "DiRT 4" ever comes out, the chances of this will depend on how the console performs in the market and how it will altogether handle the racing video game.

Many have shown excitement about Nintendo's next-generation console. Even big companies like Bethesda Game Studios are bringing games to it.

"DiRT 4" will be released June 6 while the Nintendo Switch will be out March 3. The game is all about "being fearless," offers more than 50 "breathtaking" off-road cars that players can use to cruise through Australia, Spain, Michigan, Sweden and Wales.