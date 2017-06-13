'Dishonored 2' News: 'Death of the Outsider' Standalone Expansion Announced, Brings Back Beloved Character

One of the exciting revelations to come out of Bethesda Game Studios' Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) press conference is a standalone story expansion for "Dishonored 2."

(Photo: Bethesda Game Studios)A screenshot from "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider."

Titled "Death of the Outsider," this story will serve as the follow-up to the sequel as well as the first downloadable content (DLC) released for the first "Dishonored" game.

This "Dishonored 2" standalone content will put Billie Lurk front and center. Fans will know her from the original game's DLC. She also appears as Meagan Foster in the main story for "Dishonored 2."

The trailer for "Death of the Outsider" sees the now cybernetically enhanced pirate and former assassin come to the rescue of Daud, her former master and Empress Jessamine Kaldwin's killer.

Together, the two will aim to pull off "the greatest assassination ever conceived" and at the receiving end is the supernatural assassin known as The Outsider, the source of all their powers including "Dishonored 2" protagonists Corvo and Emily.

Of course, getting to the godly being won't be a walk in the park as Billie and Daud will face off against "a new cast of enemies" including the immortal Envisioned, the Sisters of the Ocular Order and the new Clockwork Soldiers.

This "Dishonored 2" standalone expansion will also allow players to accept contracts to look for and eliminate optional targets throughout the mission.

The official description reads:

"To complete your mission you'll have to journey deep into the seedy underbelly of Karnaca, where you'll unravel some the city's darkest secrets. Along the way you'll infiltrate underground fight clubs and black magic cults, and retrieve ancient artifacts in a thrilling bank heist mission that sets the table for your greatest mission ever."

According to Polygon, "Death of the Outsider" is looking to adapt the dual-character setup in "Dishonored 2," which means that the set of mechanics and story elements will differ based on the protagonist selected.

Priced at $29.99, "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Sept. 15. Check out more screenshots here.