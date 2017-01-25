'Dishonored 2' News: Game Update 2 Introduces Useful New Features And Several Bug Fixes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Game Update 2 was recently rolled out for "Dishonored 2" a few days ago, and it's one downloadable players will likely not want to miss out on.

Twitter courtesy of DishonoredGame Update 2 is now live and ready to download for 'Dishonored 2'

Arguably the most significant addition included in Game Update 2 are the Custom Difficulty Settings.

These Custom Difficulty Settings can enable players to experience the game in different ways, as sliders will allow them to tweak and experiment with several gameplay elements.

Players can now make going through the game as easy as they want to, or alternatively, if they really want to challenge themselves, they can then turn on Iron Mode and have the threat of permadeath looming over their playthroughs, according to a recent post on Bethesda.Net.

Also included in Game Update 2 is the Mission Restart/Mission Select feature. With this feature, "Dishonored 2" players will now be able to go through missions they have unlocked previously. This addition should allow them to backtrack and find things they may have missed before.

While the new features are obviously the ones receiving plenty of attention from gamers, there are also some bug fixes brought by Game Update 2 that players may be glad to hear about.

Several bugs that previously affected non-player characters have now been addressed by Game Update 2, including ones that could impact how players interacted with them.

Visual fixes are also being applied to the game, and this includes one that will get rid of instances wherein the figure 8 would inexplicably appear onscreen.

The user interface has also been improved.

PS4-specific fixes are also featured in Game Update 2, and some of these will ensure that players will no longer have to deal with troublesome issues concerning their save files. PC-specific visual adjustments are also included in this update.

More news about any other additions that may be released for "Dishonored 2" should be made available in the near future.