'Dishonored: Death of Outsider' News, Release Date: Billie Lurk Heads Spin-off Which Rolls Out in September

"Dishonored: Death of the Outside" is not an expansion for the popular assassin series, as the name might imply. It's a completely new game featuring Billie Lurk, who's heading this standalone title as it launches for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Sep. 15.

YouTube/Bethesda Softworks/Dishonored "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" takes players through the gritty underbelly of Karnaca and its mysterious cults and underground fight clubs.

Even as a title designed to stand on its own, "Dishonored: Death of the Outside" is still tightly linked to the story of the first two "Dishonored" games even as it follows the tale of Billie Lurk, captain of the Dreadful Whale.

The spin-off title is Bethesda's latest work on the "Dishonored" series and is planned to be the vehicle for the plot that brings the main story started by the first two games to a close. Players return to the city of Karnaca as they take on the mantle of Billie Lurk once more, as she goes back one last time to the ways of the assassin, as Gamespot summarizes.

Lurk takes on perilous assignments, as her collection of artifacts and gadgets take her the distance to her goal, the Outsider. What she intends to do to the Void deity is up to the player, as the team behind "Dishonored: Death of the Outside" explains.

Harvey Smith, creative director for the "Dishonored" series, notes how the studio leaves the conclusion to the saga mostly in the hands of the players. "We had a lot of discussions about this for the DLC--which is now a stand-alone expansion--it could be someone's first foray into Dishonored story," he explained.

"I suggested for DLC that we should let player go into the Void and let players decide if they want to kill the Outsider or not," Smith added.

The video below shows off new gameplay features coming to "Dishonored: Death of the Outside" on Sep. 15. Pre-orders are now available on the game's page on Bethesda's official website.