'Dishonored: Death of the Outsider' News: Latest Trailer Previews Billie Lurk Embarking on 'One Last Job' With New Set of Powers

Bethesda A screenshot from "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider"

Bethesda Softworks has released an all-new teaser for the upcoming standalone expansion game "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider." It previewed Billie Lurk and her former mentor Daud embarking on "one last job" to kill the Outsider with the help of her new powers.

Daud and Billie will be voiced by actors Michael Madsen and Rosario Dawson, respectively.

"Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" was first announced during Bethesda's press event at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo last June. The new trailer was basically a continuation of the events revealed from the video teaser released that time.

In the trailer released Thursday, Billie and Daud got into a quick catching-up conversation after the former saved her mentor from captivity. Afterwards, Daud offered Billie a last assassin job with him.

Daud then explained that the task was to kill the one who had started the cults and black magic — the Outsider, who will be voiced by Robin Lord Taylor.

Also evident in the latest trailer was Billie's new supernatural abilities that mean real demise to her enemies. Before the video ended, she was seen piercing a weapon through her enemy's head, ripping it open before pulling the life and soul out from it.

In a recent blog post, Bethesda teased: "Playing as a new assassin, you'll have access to slew of powerful new supernatural abilities, weapons and gadgets, all of which are designed to help you cut a bloody swath through Karnaca and leave your mark on the history."

On the other hand, the developer also hinted that Billie will have to deal with side quests that will also allow players to explore "a new side of Karnaca as Death of the Outsider takes you through its gritty underbelly."

"Investigate mysterious cults, infiltrate underground fight clubs, and even pull off a bank heist as you search for a way to do the impossible: kill a god," Bethesda added.

Unlike "Dishonored 2," players of "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" will not be able to choose between Billie and Daud. The only playable character in the expansion game is Billie.

"Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" will be released on Sept. 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.