'Dishonored: Death of the Outsider' Previewed in Recently Released Gameplay Trailer

New opponents will be featured in 'Dishonored: Death of the Outsider'

In "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider," players will be stepping into the shoes of Billie Lurk as she attempts to complete an incredibly ambitious and extremely challenging mission.

Billie will be teaming up with an individual she knows well, her mentor Daud, and together, they will try to take out the Outsider.

Such a mission is not one to be taken lightly, but Billie is up to the job.

Players can check out some of Billie's skills in action in a recently published gameplay trailer.

In the brief gameplay video, players can see just how quick on her feet Billie is, which is obviously essential for her particular occupation.

Beyond that however, Billie is also capable of using several supernatural abilities in order to take out those who stand in her way.

Developers previously talked about Billie's abilities and revealed that she likes to use those together with different weapons and gadgets so that she can finish her missions more efficiently.

The availability of different supernatural abilities, weapons and gadgets also serves a real purpose inside "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" from a gameplay perspective. With these different things accessible to players, they can now decide how they want to approach any given situation. Players have the option of using the cover of the shadows to avoid detection or they can simply come out and take on their opponents face-to-face.

Speaking of opponents, Billie will be seeing plenty of them. Among the adversaries she will face are the Clockwork Soldiers, the Envisioned and the Sisters of the Ocular Order. There will also be optional opponents featured in the game.

Once players are able to get past all those obstacles, they can then expect to meet the Outsider and not long after that, an epic encounter will likely take place.

"Dishonored: Death of the Outsider" is set to be released on Sept. 15.