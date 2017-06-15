'Dishonored' Gameplay News: Standalone Release 'Death of the Outsider' Arrives With Familiar Well-Loved Characters

One of the major announcements from Bethesda Softworks during their pre-Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 event was about the upcoming standalone release for "Dishonored" called "Death of the Outsider," which brings back familiar characters from the franchise's other games such as the assassin Billie Lurk.

BethesdaPromotional image for the upcoming standalone expansion game "Death of the Outsider" featuring Billie Lurk.

The upcoming standalone title gives "Dishonored" fans a major throwback because alongside Billie, her mentor and well-loved character Daud will also be one of the focuses of "Death of the Outsider's" plot.

In the announcement trailer for "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider," Billie was seen casually entering a dilapidated house where a couple of big men reside. With her assassination skills and powerful weapons, Billie reached her goal of saving Daud without a sweat.

Daud is another fan-favorite character who is also known as the "Knife of Dunwall." He used to lead a group of assassins called the Whalers which Billie was also a part of. His group was held accountable for the untimely death of Emily's mother, Empress Jessamine Kaldwin.

The game's nostalgic theme intensified as Daud declared war against The Outsider, which explains the title. The Outsider was a human who later on achieved godhood and has appeared several times since the first "Dishonored" game was released. He is known to play mind games and make agreements with several characters that he thinks he can use in his favor such as Daud, Corvo Attano, the witch Delilah, and more.

Obviously, this game expansion's plot revolves around another of Billie and Daud's adventures as famed assassins. What sets it apart though is the almost impossible task of killing The Outsider.

According to a statement from Bethesda, Billie gets "all-new powers and abilities" in this standalone expansion game as she aims to fight "the Sisters of the Oracular Order, the immortal Envisioned and the Outsider-obsessed Eyeless gang" in illegal fight clubs.

Players will also take Billie on missions that involve retrieving ancient artifacts before she gets to face her ultimate opponent, The Outsider, which will make her be recognized as "the ultimate supernatural assassin."

"With brutal combat systems, deadly weapons, powerful gadgets and intricately designed levels, Death of the Outsider delivers the ultimate assassination gameplay that's become a hallmark of the Dishonored series," the statement added.

"Death of the Outsider" will be released on Sept. 15 for $29.99.