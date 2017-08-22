'Disjointed' Air Date, Plot, Cast News: Kathy Bates Series From 'Big Bang Theory' Creator Debuts on Netflix [VIDEO]

Netflix will unveil its latest comedy series "Disjointed" this week. The show from "The Big Bang Theory" creator Chuck Lorre and David Javerbaum features Kathy Bates in the lead role of Ruth Whitefeather Feldman, the owner of a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Kathy Bates stars in the multi-episode comedy series "Disjointed" on Netflix.

Helping out Ruth in her establishment is her 20-year-old son Travis (Aaron Morten) and security guard Carter (Tone Bell). The show also stars Dougie Baldwin, Elizabeth Ho and Elizabeth Alderfer as the dispensary's "budtenders." Chris Redd will play Ruth's avid customer.

For years, Ruth has been an advocate of pot legalization because her life-long dream has been to own a dispensary and it finally came true. Running the pot store, however, has its fair share of problems as the ones manning it usually end up getting high as well.

"People will see a side of me they haven't seen before," Bates said of her work on "Disjointed" as per her interview with Parade.

Previously, Bates starred in several seasons of the anthology series "American Horror Story" playing Ethel Darling, Agnes Mary Winstead and Madame Delphine LaLaurie. The actress admitted that doing television has been good for her career.

"I've gotten to really push my envelope. Oftentimes, I'm cast as the sort of dumpy dishrag mother or best friend part," she told the publication.

Netflix ordered "Disjointed" to series in 2016 with 20 episodes for season 1. It will be the third comedy show on a multi-camera format with laugh tracks on the streaming platform after "Fuller House" with Candace Cameron-Bure and Jodi Sweetin and "The Ranch" with Ashton Kutcher. Most of Netflix's comedies are shot on a single-camera format.

An early review of "Disjointed" from the Fresh Toast stated that the series is filled with stereotypes and clichés but its humor won't likely appeal to actual cannabis consumers. The cast, however, is a diverse ensemble and its one of the show's strongest points.

"Disjointed" will be released on Friday, Aug. 25, at 3 a.m. EDT.