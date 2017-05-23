'Disjointed' Release Date, Spoilers: Kathy Bates Stars in New Netflix Original Series

Netflix looks like it's on a roll this year with "The Defenders'" release, the new season of "Sense8" and more. The entertainment giant is about to bring another series to people's screens and "Disjointed" looks as fun as the trailer makes it seem when Kathy Bates emerges from a cloud of smoke in a graceful robe.

Twitter/Disjointed Promotional picture for the TV series "Disjointed."

"Disjointed" features Bates, the actress behind several characters on "American Horror Story." Netflix released the trailer earlier last month right on 4/20, a popular pop culture reference wherein people smoke cannabis at 4:20 in the morning or in the afternoon or both. The release was right on time too because "Disjointed" features Bates as a perpetually high mother who's living life the way she wants to by owning her very own cannabis pharmacy with her son and a troubled security guard.

"Disjointed" season 1 will run for 20 episodes. The new Netflix original series has "Two and a Half Men" Chuck Lorre as the executive producer. Entertainment Weekly reports that Chris Redd ("Beautiful Mess"), Tone Bell ("Truth Be Told"), Aaron Moten ("The Transfiguration"), Michael Trucco ("Criminal Minds"), Elizabeth Ho ("Tron: Uprising") and Dougie Baldwin ("Nowhere Boys") make up the cast of "Disjointed."

The trailer features Bates in full hippie mode, complete with long hair and a really comfortable-looking wardrobe. The plot follows her character as she makes her way through serving various clients while at the same time getting high from her own supply.

"Disjointed" is a sitcom that fans may look forward to, especially if they're looking to wind down from a long day. Netflix has always been known to release popular series and "Disjointed" may not be so different from the current high tide that the entertainment giant is riding.

"Disjointed" season 1 will be released on Aug. 25, and the 20 episodes will be available on Netflix.