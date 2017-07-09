'Disjointed' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Kathy Bates Stars in Chuck Lorre's Upcoming Netflix Original Workplace Comedy

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actor and honoree Kathy Bates waves at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California U.S., October 24, 2016.

Emmy award-winning actress, Kathy Bates is coming to Netflix this summer with a weed-themed workplace comedy series from renowned sitcom creator Chuck Lorre. But viewers expecting "Disjointed" to be a commentary on what's going on in real life are going to be very disappointed.

In an e-mail interview with The Inquirer, Lorre said that he never intended to address real life in any of the sitcoms he has created, and it's not going to be any different with the upcoming Netflix original series.

"We're doing our shows to entertain and provide some laughter. [They're] a rest from the darkness. I don't think it's our job to comment on what's going on," Lorre said.

The popular streaming site, Netflix, announced the series order in July last year, and a premiere date in August was set earlier this year.

"Disjointed" tells the story of Ruth (Bates), who is a lifelong advocate for the legalization of marijuana. All she wants is to one day own a cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles, which she eventually fulfills. With her at Ruth's Alternative Caring are three charismatic "budtenders," Pete (Dougie Baldwin), Jenny (Elizabeth Ho), and Olivia (Elizabeth Alderfer).

There is also Ruth's business-minded son, Travis (Aaron Moten), and Carter (Tone Bell), a war veteran from Afghanistan who now serves as the dispensary's very troubled security guard.

Lorre created the series with former "Daily Show" head writer David Javerbaum. The two of them will also be co-executive producing the first season of series set to run for 20 episodes.

When asked which of his shows managed to stay true to his original concept, Lorre told The Inquirer in the same interview that the concept of what he's been doing only becomes clear after many years of working on them with other great-minded people.

"Working with great writers on 'Disjointed' and 'The Big Bang Theory' makes the shows far better than I can conceivably do with my vision," Lorre said. "You hold it loosely, because if the show is going to survive or flourish, it would go beyond that," he added.

"Disjointed" starts streaming on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 25.