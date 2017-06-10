Disney and Pixar's 'Cars' Movie Release Date News: Honest Trailers Releases Clip Tackling First Two Movies in Franchise

Disney and Pixar are set to release the third installment in the "Cars" franchise in a few days, and both studios are putting out all the stops to build the hype for the upcoming film.

YouTube/ Disney Pixar"Cars 3" arrives on June 16, 2017.

However, ahead of "Cars 3's" release, Honest Trailers uploaded a video clip featuring "Cars" and "Cars 2" on Screen Junkie's YouTube channel that criticized the second installment of the franchise.

"Cars 2" followed Larry the Cable Guy's Mater as he got entangled in an international conspiracy after being mistaken for a spy. In the recent video by Honest Trailers, the people at Screen Junkies cast their critical spotlight on the franchise, specifically "Cars 2," and called it a flagrant "cash-grab."

The trailer opened with a voiceover saying that it was taking fans back to Radiator Springs for a look at "Cars." The voice then noted that "Cars" was an above average kid's movie that was followed by Pixar's "worst movie," "Cars 2." It went on to say that "Cars 2" was responsible for Pixar's many firsts, including their "first sequel to stretch a thin comic relief character into a whole movie," the first time they failed to get a Best Animated Feature Oscar nomination, and "the first time they went full-blown 'Rotten' on Rotten Tomatoes."

The clip continued to bring up some of the questions about the "Cars" universe which it said the franchise has yet to answer. These questions have to do with the existence of humans, whether or not the cars killed all the humans, whether the engine of the car is its brain or heart, and a lot more.

Overall, the clip was unforgiving but in a somewhat funny way. Apparently, it was meant to give Honest Trailers' take on the popular animated movie, which came under fire many times due to its major plot holes. Some also considered the first sequel a disappointment for its poor animation, highlighted by tractors that moved like cows.

Meanwhile, "Cars 3" hits theaters on June 16.