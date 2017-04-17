Disney Continues to Feature 'Adult Content' With 'Andi Mack' Program

The Christian watchdog group One Million Moms called attention to the Disney Channel show "Andi Mack," which premiered on April 7. The group does not think the show is appropriate for kids because it contains "enough drama to be categorized as a kiddy soap opera rather than a children's program."

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/DISNEY CHANNEL)

The show follows a 13-year-old girl named Andi who discovered that the woman she thought was her older sister is actually her mother, who became pregnant as a teen. At the same time, the woman she grew up believing to be her mother is really her grandmother.

"While the series itself may remain free of explicit sexual content, and the premise is only mildly controversial (similar situations were hardly unknown in real life, even decades ago), a deeper question is why Disney Channel feels the need to pursue such programming," the group wrote on its website.

1MM is questioning why Disney feels the need to attract an older audience with its new shows. The group does not think Disney has a "financial need" for more adult viewers, and wonders why the network isn't content to just feature family-friendly entertainment that is acceptable for all ages.

Other networks for children, such as Cartoon Network and Nick Jr., already feature "adult" content at certain times. Because of this, 1MM said the networks became "devastated and ultimately destroyed."

"Disney's inexplicable choice to move toward more 'adult' fare may ultimately prove to be a huge mistake," the group said. "By choosing to move in the direction of more 'adult' stories and content, the Disney Channel – and the entire Disney media empire – may be choosing to sacrifice something far more precious... children's innocence."

Disney already received flak from the evangelical community when it decided to transform "Beauty and the Beast" character LeFou (Josh Gad) into a gay person. Director Bill Condon earlier told Attitude Magazine that LeFou is "somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston."

1MM accused Disney of pushing the LGBT agenda on to families, since Disney movies and cartoons are the last place parents would expect their kids to be confronted with sexual orientation.