Disney Debuts Trailer for 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure'; Short Film to Serve as Foundation to 'Frozen 2'

Disney recently debuted a trailer for "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," a 21-minute short that will premiere alongside Pixar's upcoming animated film, "Coco." And according to Disney and Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter, the featurette will serve as a foundation of sorts to "Frozen 2."

Facebook/DisneyFrozen'Frozen 2' will be released on Nov. 27, 2019.

The trailer heavily followed Olaf, whose mission this holiday season is to gather family traditions and make a special one for Anna and Elsa . Elsa blamed herself for their family lacking a tradition, so the optimistic Olaf takes matters into his own hands.

The short takes place during the holiday season, in contrast to "Frozen," which was set in the summer (though Elsa's powers covered everything in snow).

"In Frozen, they dearly loved each other but were separated, and now they're back together and never going to close the doors again. But now what?" Lasseter opines to Entertainment Weekly. "It's interesting to have this continuity between Frozen, Frozen Fever, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Frozen on Broadway... all of these projects really lead to Frozen 2 and this new story we're creating that's all, in a weird way, connected in the life of Anna and Elsa."

"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" is definitely a nice precursor to "Frozen 2," especially since the sequel does not hit theaters until 2019. But apart from "Frozen 2," the 21-minute short also shares themes with the animated film with which it will be debuting. As Lasseter explained, both "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" and "Coco" focus on the importance of family.

For "Frozen 2," both Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are expected to reprise their roles as Anna and Elsa, respectively. Jonathan Groff, who voices Kristoff, will also return. And of course, Josh Gad will lend his voice to the lovable snowman once again.

"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" will premiere in U.S. theaters with "Coco" on Nov. 22 this year. "Frozen 2" will hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.

Watch the trailer for "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" below: