Disney's 'A Wrinkle in Time' Will Make an Appearance at D23

Director Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" is about to make an appearance at this year's D23. What will this new trailer show about the movie?

Director Ava DuVernay, known from her Oscar nominated and winning movies such as the "13th" and "Selma," just twitted about her latest project that will debut at Disney's D23. The movie titled "A Wrinkle in Time" will release its first teaser at the expo. The director expressed her excitement on Twitter, saying "Hope you like what you see."

"A Wrinkle in Time" is an upcoming movie by Disney based on Madeleine L'Engle's novel of the same name. The story is about a girl named Meg Murry who is transported to a time-travelling adventure together with her younger brother Charles and friend Calvin O'Keefe. The trio travels to rescue Meg's father, an amazing scientist who has been a prisoner in another planet. During the story, Meg will learn about an existence of a tesseract, a "wrinkle" in time and space that allows them to travel through another dimension and search for Dr. Murry.

The upcoming film will be starred by Storm Reid who will play the protagonist Margaret "Meg" Murry. She will be joined by Hollywood actors like Reese Witherspoon (Mrs. Whatsit), Levi Miller (Calvin O'Keefe), Chris Pine (Dr. Alexander Murry), Mindy Kaling (Mrs. Who), Oprah Winfrey (Mrs. Which), and others. The screenplay will be written by "Frozen" co-writer and director Jennifer Lee.

With DuVernay and Lee on board, together with a talented cast, the movie is expected to come out strong.

So far, there are still no news regarding about what the movie will focus on and what will the teaser trailer show at D23. People who have read the book who might be looking forward to more news about "A Wrinkle in Time" will just have to wait until the event happens. The expo is scheduled on July 14–16.