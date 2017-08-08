Disney's 'Aladdin' Cast News: Marwan Kenzari in Talks to Play Jafar in Live-Action Remake

REUTERS/FRED THORNHILL Marwan Kenzari is in talks to portray Jafar in Disney's live-action remake of 'Aladdin.'

Disney's live-action remake of "Aladdin" is close to completing its cast, as another name has been added who will portray the iconic villain, Jafar.

According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, Marwan Kenzari is in talks to play the sultan's manipulative vizier who secretly wants the genie and Agrabah's throne for himself. The role was originated by Jonathan Freeman, who provided Jafar's voice in the 1992 animated version of "Aladdin."

Kenzari is a rising actor who will next be seen in Netflix's "What Happened to Monday?" and Fox's remake of "Murder on the Orient Express." He appeared in 2016's "Ben-Hur" with Morgan Freeman and this year's "The Mummy" with Tom Cruise.

Additionally, Nasim Pedrad has been tapped to portray a character named Mara, who is Princess Jasmine's handmaiden and friend. The character is new and was not included in the 1992 animated classic. Pedrad is known for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and on such shows as "Scream Queens" and "New Girl."

Disney previously announced the leads of the live-action remake. Mena Massoud will play the titular role of street rat Aladdin, while Naomi Scott will play Princess Jasmine. As for the genie, the larger-than-life character will be played by Will Smith. Considering the fact that the genie was voiced by the late legendary comedian Robin Williams, Smith definitely has some big shoes to fill.

Scott's casting was met with some negative reactions from netizens, who believe that the role should have gone to someone of Middle Eastern descent.

The upcoming film will be directed by Guy Ritchie. It is only one of the animated classics that Disney is turning into a live-action movie. The latest was this year's "Beauty and the Beast" starring Emma Watson.

There is no word yet on other roles in the live-action remake, such as Jasmine's sultan father and Jafar's boisterous parrot, Iago.