Disney's 'Aladdin' Live-Action Star Mena Massoud Says Robin Williams Inspired Him to Be an Actor

Disney picked Canadian-based actor Mena Massoud for the title role in the "Aladdin" live-action remake after months of a worldwide search. Born in Egypt, Massoud got his start in acting only in 2011.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Disney's "Aladdin" live-action star Mena Massoud is a Robin Williams fan.

Massoud told The Hudsucker in a 2015 interview that the late Robin Williams inspired him to be an actor. In a poetic twist of fate, one of Williams' biggest and most unforgettable roles was as the voice of Genie in the animated version of "Aladdin" which the live-action version will be based on.

But Massoud said Williams' role in "Mrs. Doubtfire" struck him the most.

"That role by itself is very well-rounded and he goes through an amazing journey in that movie," he said. "I think it's very underrated."

The actor also worked on shows like "Nikita," "Combat Hospital," "Saving Hope" and "Open Heart." He's currently filming with John Krasinski for Amazon's "Jack Ryan" series that's set for a 2018 release.

Massoud admitted that his cultural background doesn't always get him the best roles in his line of work. He cannot audition for some parts that appeal to him simply because the production specifically wants Caucasian or African-American actors.

"However, I think the industry is growing more and more and starting to support actors of all cultural backgrounds," Massoud said.

Then, "Aladdin" came along. When Disney announced his casting, Massoud posted a tweet that said he feels "honored and grateful" to have been chosen.

So honored & grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let's get to work! #Aladdin #Disney https://t.co/itxmiDHtLL — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) July 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Disney also cast British-Indian Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. Her biggest role to date is as the Pink Ranger in the recently released "Power Rangers" movie.

Hollywood superstar Will Smith will play the Genie in the live-action "Aladdin." His wife Jada Pinkett-Smith remarked that the role is perfect for her husband because he's "always creating magic."

"Aladdin" will be directed by Guy Ritchie and production is set to begin in August. Disney has yet to confirm the movie's actual release date.