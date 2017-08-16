Disney's Live-Action 'Christopher Robin' Finds Its Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore and Tigger

Disney has found the actors who will play Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore and Tigger in "Christopher Robin." These actors will join Ewan McGregor who will play the titular role in the live-action adaptation of the animated classic.

Disney recently enlisted Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh for "Christopher Robin." According to reports, he has voiced the character for 30 years in the animated versions.

For the depressed donkey, Eeyore, Brad Garret ("Everybody Loves Raymond") will assume the part. On the other hand, Alan Tudyk ("Star Wars: Rogue One") will play the enthusiastic Tigger.

While the film is a live-action adaptation, the forest creatures will use computer-generated imagery (CGI) as with Disney's live-action take on "The Lion King" and "Dumbo."

Also added to the "Christopher Robin" cast are Mark Gatiss ("Sherlock") as Robin's boss and child star Bronte Carmichael as his daughter. Earlier, Disney picked Hayley Atwell ("Agent Carter") as McGregor's on-screen wife, Evelyn.

"Christopher Robin" will be adapted for the big screen by Allison Schroeder ("Hidden Figures") with Marc Foster ("Finding Neverland") as director. Filming is set to commence this fall.

The movie will follow Robin as a workaholic adult who has little time for his family. Winnie the Pooh will return to Robin's life, along with their other friends from the Hundred Acre Wood. They will help Robin rediscover his imaginative spirit as they did when he was a young boy.

A.A. Milne created the characters for his book, "Winnie the Pooh," which was published in 1926. He named Christopher Robin after his son, who owned a stuffed bear toy.

In 1961, Disney gained rights to Milne's materials and published work. Aside from producing animated shorts featuring the beloved honey-loving bear, Disney also developed stand-alone films like "The Tigger Movie" and "Piglet's Big Movie." The characters also appeared in the video game "Kingdom Hearts II," which the studio collaborated with Square Enix.

Disney has not yet set a theater release date for "Christopher Robin" but it is speculated to come out sometime in 2019.