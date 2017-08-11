Disney's Live-Action 'Dumbo' Cast News, Release Date: Joseph Gatt Tapped to Play Skellig

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Academy Award nominee Tim Burton will direct Disney's live-action adaptation of the 1941 animated film 'Dumbo.'

Disney's live-action adaptation of "Dumbo" has added another name to its cast, this time enlisting an actor from "Z Nation."

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Joseph Gatt has been tapped to portray a character named Skellig. Gatt joins Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, DeObia Oparei, Nico Parker, Finley Hobbins, Roshan Seth, Sharon Rooney and Douglas Reith.

Details about Gatt's character are unknown at this point, but Disney has already released the upcoming film's synopsis.

"Disney's new live-action feature film 'Dumbo' introduces Holt Farrier (Farrell), a former circus star who finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. Circus owner Max Medici (DeVito) enlists Holt to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when Holt's children (Parker and Hobbins) discover that Dumbo can fly, persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Keaton) and an aerial artist named Colette Marchant (Green) swoop in to make the peculiar pachyderm a star."

According to a previous report from the same publication, Oparei will portray a character named Rongo, though a description has yet to be released. Newcomers Parker and Hobbins will play Holt's children.

Will Smith was initially in talks to join the cast of the upcoming movie, but the deal ultimately did not continue because of scheduling conflicts. Smith is now attached to Disney's live-action adaptation of "Aladdin," where he will portray the Genie.

"Dumbo" will be directed by Tim Burton, who is known for his dark themes and style. Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay and also serves as a producer, along with Derek Frey and Justin Springer.

Disney has been on a streak of turning animated classics into live-action feature films. Previous films include "Maleficent," "Cinderella" and, most recently, "Beauty and the Beast." Other films like the aforementioned "Aladdin," "Mulan" and "The Lion King" are on the way.

The live-action adaptation of "Dumbo" is scheduled to premiere on March 29, 2019.