Disney's 'Mulan' Live-Action Movie Release Date, Cast News: Filming Set for January 2018

Production for Disney's "Mulan" live-action movie has been set sooner than anticipated. The film has yet to announce its stars but a work schedule and filming location have been determined.

"Mulan" will supposedly begin production in late January 2018. The live-action adaptation will be filmed in sites in China, New Zealand and Australia, according to details uncovered by Omega Underground.

Disney announced that the theater release date for "Mulan" will be pushed from November 2018 to late 2019. The studio did not explain why the movie's original date changed during its D23 Expo presentation last June.

The studio has enlisted Niki Caro as the director for "Mulan" early this year. Originally, Disney wanted Asian director Ang Lee for the project but he passed on the job due to other filming commitments.

Disney also had a global casting call for "Mulan" in the last quarter of 2016. The studio wanted young Asian-looking actors to star in the remake in light of a whitewashing controversy that stemmed from the script spec which indicated that white actors would play the lead roles.

"Mulan" also sparked another controversy when news came out that it won't feature any of the original songs from the 1998 animated film. Caro clarified at that time that nothing had been set yet, hence the public outrage was premature and unnecessary.

"I haven't started yet so I can't give you any real detail," Caro told the press. "But the budget and the location and the story is offering such scope to me for [an] incredible, muscular piece of girly martial arts extravaganza in China."

Caro, however, is excited about how passionate people are about "Mulan" given the fan reactions regarding the controversies. The director might soon make history and join the ranks of Patty Jenkins ("Wonder Woman") and Katherine Bigelow ("Zero Dark Thirty") if "Mulan" breaks box-office records once it screens.