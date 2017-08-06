Disney's 'The Lion King' Cast News, Release Date: Chiwetel Ejiofor in Talks to Play Scar in Live-Action Adaptation

REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT Chiwetel Ejiofor will reportedly play Scar in Disney's live-action adaptation of 'The Lion King.'

Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Lion King" is slowly taking shape, with English-Nigerian actor Chiwetel Ejiofor in negotiations to portray an iconic character.

According to TheWrap, Ejiofor is apparently in talks to give life to Scar, the villainous character in "The Lion King." So far, however, Disney has yet to confirm the news.

The upcoming live-action adaptation of "The Lion King" will star Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa and John Oliver as Zazu. Jon Favreau will be directing.

There were previous rumors that Hugh Jackman would be playing Scar, but the Australian actor's rep told the same publication that there was "absolutely no truth" to the reports.

"The Lion King" is only one of the classic animated films that Disney is turning into a live-action movie. The entertainment giant has already made waves with "Maleficent," "Cinderella" and "Beauty and the Beast," among others. Currently, live-action adaptations of "Aladdin" and "Mulan" are in the works, along with many other titles.

Ejiofor's casting, if true, would certainly bring more star power to "The Lion King." The actor has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in "12 Years a Slave."

Apart from Ejiofor, there has been talk of Beyoncé potentially portraying Nala, the female lead in the film. The news was reported by TheBeyHiveTeam, a Twitter account devoted to all things Beyoncé. According to their exclusive report, the Grammy Award winner is apparently in "final negotiations" to play the character. Additionally, her contract reportedly includes a clause that requires her to "be the curator & producer of the soundtrack which will include several new and original African inspired & tribal recordings by the singer."

According to the same report, Disney is offering Beyoncé $25 million in exchange for her talent. This will not be the first time Beyoncé has appeared in a film, though. She was previously in "Dreamgirls" and "Cadillac Records," among others.

"The Lion King" is scheduled to premiere in U.S. theaters on July 19, 2019.