'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' News: Square Enix Announces Schedule for Closed Beta

Facebook/FinalFantasy Jecht is coming to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. The closed beta for the game takes place this August.

Square Enix has revealed more details on the closed beta it will host for the upcoming fighting game, "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT."

According to GameSpot, the online test will begin from Aug. 25 and ends on Sept. 3 in North America and Europe. Registration is ongoing, with players free to sign up until it closes on Aug. 20. But not everyone who signed up will be chosen to try out the arcade fighter game ahead of the others.

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" is due to be released for PlayStation 4 in early 2018. It is the third installment in the popular spinoff series. It has been announced that a new character will be added in the game. Jecht, the Blitzball legend from "Final Fantasy X," will be joining the likes of Cloud, Lightning and Kefka, but Square Enix has made it clear that he will not be available during the closed beta.

Meanwhile, Japanese players will have their closed beta test from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4. Gematsu reported that those who are interested may download an application ticket from the PlayStation Store. This will be up for grabs from Aug. 8 to Aug. 20. Participants will be chosen by lottery.

Fourteen characters will reportedly be featured in the Japanese online test, which include Warrior of Light (Final Fantasy), Cecil Harvey (Final Fantasy IV), Squall Leonhart (Final Fantasy VIII) and Vaan (Final Fantasy XII), to name a few. The closed beta will also feature the gameplay modes "Class Match," "COM Battle," and "Tutorial."

Meanwhile, there have been websites offering free beta codes to players for the event. PlayStation Lifestyle promises rewards to those who will be able to convince them that they deserve a spot. All interested participants have to do is make a comment on the article about what their "ultimate team" of three "Final Fantasy" characters would be, complete with a good explanation. Winners are selected every Friday. Applicants must have a valid email address on Disqus for the website to contact in case they win.