'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' News: Square Enix Reveals PS4 Release Date, Ultimate Collector's Edition Details

Square Enix via Sony PlayStation Store Promotional gameplay still for "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT."

Square Enix has finally revealed when the game "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" will be released for the PlayStation 4 console. The developer has also announced the details of the title's Ultimate Collector's Edition.

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" has been available in Japanese arcades since 2015. It gained wide popularity for combining the gameplay elements of fighting and role-playing genres.

PS4 players can now pre-order the game, but the worldwide release for "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" is set for Jan. 30, 2018. The PS4 release of the title is also developed by Team Ninja — the studio responsible for the creation of its arcade version.

Square Enix will be selling the Ultimate Collector's Edition for PS4. It will cost $189.99 and will include several exclusive items such as a Collector's Box that features "legendary FINAL FANTASY characters," according to Square Enix's website.

The Ultimate Collector's Edition also includes an 8.25-inch figurine of the Warrior of Light bust as well as an exclusive 80-page hardcover artbook with drawings and sketches of the characters in the "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT."

Some of the characters included in the playable roster are the Warrior of Light, Garland, Firion, The Emperor, Exdeath, Terra Branford, Tidus, Vaan, Shantotto, Bartz Klauser, Y'shtola Rhul, Ace, and more.

The discs contained in the Ultimate Collector's Edition hold the physical copy of the game and another one that has 15 old and new official soundtrack songs used in the three "Dissidia Final Fantasy" games released. This pack also includes a special SteelBook casing for the game disc.

"Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" is the third title released with the Dissidia title. However, the latest installment is distinct from its predecessors "Dissidia Final Fantasy" and "Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy" because it features sub-classes for characters based on their combat powers.

The "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" Season Pass is also included in the Ultimate Collector's Edition and used for digital content. This will give players access to six additional playable characters plus their costumes and weapons, two color selections for each character's costumes, and additional arsenal for each fighter.

The release of "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" on other console platforms is yet to be confirmed.