'Dissidia Final Fantasy NT' PS4 Release Date News: Fighting Game Arriving Next Year

"Dissidia Final Fantasy," Square Enix and Team Ninja's fighting game based on the "Final Fantasy" series is coming to the PlayStation 4 next year. Compared to the original arcade game, the ported version will boast a number of additions including a new story mode.

Square Enix A promotional image for "Dissidia Final Fantasy."

First released in Japan in 2005, the arcade version featured characters from the franchise such as Cloud Strife, Sephiroth, Tidus, Lightning, Terra Branford and Squall in three-on-three battles. Players could also bring in iconic summons such as Ifrit, Shiva, Odin and Ramuh to aid them in combat.

"Dissidia" was unlike traditional fighting games like "Tekken," "Street Fighter" and "Mortal Kombat." Square Enix and Team Ninja decided to focus less on the strengths of each individual character and fixated more on strategy. Synergy and heavy teamwork were required to win in what Forbes described as a team-based arena brawler.

Nobody knows why it took so long to port the title to the PS4. The game was already a popular title on Sony's PlayStation Portable prior to it being succeeded by the PlayStation Vita.

Square Enix previously discussed the possibility of bringing the popular fighting game to the PS4. However, it is only in 2018 that they will finally do so with "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT".

The upcoming game will have a number of new additions including the character Noctis from the latest iteration of the franchise, "Final Fantasy 15." A YouTube video showcasing the game also accompanied the announcement.

In addition to the new characters, the PS4 version will also feature a new "Final Fantasy" storyline. The narrative will be written by Kazushige Nojima whose previous works include the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake," "Kingdom Hearts" and "Final Fantasy 15."

"Dissidia Final Fantasy" is set to be released in early 2018 so expect more details to be revealed in the coming months.