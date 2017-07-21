'DIVE!!' Anime Spoilers: A Diving Team Aims for the Olympics in New Japanese Animated Series Available on Amazon Prime

DIVE!! Official Site A screenshot from an episode of the Japanese sports anime series “DIVE!!”

A year is all the Mizuki Diving Club (MDC) has left to prove their worth, or else they will be no more. Such is the harsh challenge for a team of divers on the new Japanese sports anime series "DIVE!!"

The MDC has fallen on hard times lately, and their sponsors are just about ready to pull their support. But the club's new coach, Kayoko Asaki, is not the type to just take things lying down. She manages to persuade the club's parent company to help maintain support for the club for one more year. However, this generosity also comes with the condition that MDC should be able to send one of its members to the Olympics in one year's time.

Asaki takes the challenge, having always been a fiery woman who never backs down. At the club, she is acquainted with a group of young divers all determined to do their part in upholding the club. One of them is a boy named Tomoki Sakai, who has been in love with the sport of diving since he was young.

Diving gives him that familiar feeling of home, as it does with everyone else in MDC. And with the threat of disbandment looming over their club, their desire to prove their worth will only keep increasing. But will a year really be enough for the kind of improvement that their sponsors are looking for? And if so, who among them will end up ultimately joining Japan's Olympic team?

"DIVE!!" is based on a novel series of the same name written by Eto Mori. Four volumes were published Kodansha between 2000 and 2002.

The anime adaptation has been made possible by the studio Zero-G, under the direction of Kaoru Suzuki. Touko Machida takes care of the episode scripts, while Yuki Hayashi provides music composition.

"DIVE!!" airs on Thursdays late night at 12:55 p.m. JST on Fuji TV. The airing schedule will be moved to late night 1:05 a.m. JST on July 27. Other scheduling information can be found on the series' official site. The series is available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.