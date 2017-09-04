'DIVE!!' Episode 10 Spoilers: Tomoki and Shibuki to Get Another Shot at Qualifying for Olympics?

Noitamina Official Site A screenshot of the Mizuki Diving Club (MDC) member, Youchi Fujitani from the Japanese sports anime series, "DIVE!!"

The Olympic selections have been announced to the Mizuki Diving Club (MDC), but Youchi still could not wrap his head around this fact. Will he be able to pull himself together in time for the upcoming goodwill competition on the Japanese sports anime series, "DIVE!!"?

Fujitani and Teramoto from a rival diving club have been chosen to represent Japan in the upcoming Olympics. But while the selection did effectively save MDC from getting closed down for good, the reason behind it continued to haunt Youchi. Somehow, he was not at all convinced that he has been chosen fairly and suspected that his father, Coach Fujitani, might have had something to do with it.

There was also the fact that the selection was done way before the Olympic trials, which was supposed to have been held in spring, thereby robbing anybody else the chance to prove themselves worthy of that spot in the Olympics.

But just when Youchi was about to lose himself in all these thoughts, he consulted with Coach Asaki.

How will the advice that he obtained from the hard working coach of MDC affect the decisions he will be making in the upcoming episodes?

The Japan Swimming Federation (JDF) is organizing a goodwill competition between Chinese and Japanese divers. And since Youchi has been told to break out of his chains and start doing what he wants, could he be planning on doing something that would give Tomoki and Shibuki a chance to show off their skills at the upcoming diving event? And could this, in turn, open some possibilities for them to join the Olympics team?

The road to the Olympics continues with even more challenges in the upcoming episode titled "Meet the Monster." Judging by the preview, it seems that Shibuki will also be able to show everyone the fruits of his ongoing ballet training. Moreover, it looks like Tomoki will be hospitalized due to an injury he sustained during practice.

"DIVE!!" airs on Thursdays late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. Information on other airing schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.